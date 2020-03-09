Kotigobba 3 teaser to be back online on Monday

By Express News Service

There’s reason to cheer for Sudeep’s fans as the teaser of Kotiggoba 3 is set to be back online. The actor himself confirmed the news on his social media handle, mentioning in a tweet, “This aint any trouble in comparison to th trouble mankind is facing at th moment. This joke called trouble to K3 wil be delt wth at easeeeee. Teaser wil b online asap, maybe tmrw itself. The release wil happen wth the respect it deserves. Urs ever loving, shiva Cheers. (sic)”

The teaser was pulled down on Friday night due to an ongoing fight between the co-ordinators Ajay Paul and Sanjay Paul, who executed the Poland schedule, and producer Surappa Babu over a payment issue, with the former lodging a complaint of copyright infringement with YouTube. However, Anand Audio, in return, filed a complaint saying it owns the audio rights of Kotigobba 3, and the online channel has decided to put back the teaser online.

“It is blackmail, which I have been facing from the executive producers of the company, who is handling the Poland case. They had initially demanded Rs 90 lakh and is now ready to settle for `45 lakh. He had given a complaint to the video-sharing channel, and they deleted the content without any verification. In return, Anand Audio has filed a complaint. Since the office doesn’t work on Saturday and Sunday,

the teaser will be up online by Monday evening,” the producer said, adding, “I have decided not to react to the foul language that I read on social media because they are not aware of the inside story. I have decided to fight it out legally, and it will take time.” The film, which marks the debut of director Shiva Karthik, features Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani and Ravi Shankar in the cast.