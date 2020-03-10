Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s good scripts that is taking me places: Actress Amritha

“Exciting scripts is what is taking me places. I feel fortunate to have come across a film like 30 Rouillo Preminchandam,” she adds. 

Published: 10th March 2020 11:10 AM

By Express News Service

Bengaluru-based film actor Amritha is going places. Known for her roles in Padaiveeran, Kaali and Bigil, she is now making her Telugu debut with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

She is paired opposite anchor-turned-hero Pradeep Machiraju, who for the first time plays the solo lead in the film directed by Munna. “I am also doing the Kannada film, Gramayana, opposite Vinay Rajkumar, which is still in the shooting stages,” says Amritha, who feels lucky to be part of good subjects.

“Exciting scripts is what is taking me places. I feel fortunate to have come across a film like 30 Rouillo Preminchandam,” she adds. Amritha says she has a reason to cheer, since the song, Neeli Neeli Aakasam, composed by Anup Rubens from 30 Rojullo...  is getting an overwhelming response.

“The track has reached 70 million views, and it is not a joke. This song is the best invitation to the audience to come to theatres,” she says. This is the third project produced by SV Babu, who had previously got associated with Andamaina Manasulo, directed by RP Patnayak, and Gautham Patnaik’s Keratam. The production house is planning to release 30 Rojullo... on March 25, on the festive occasion of Ugadi.

