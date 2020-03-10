KGF’s antagonist Garuda, Ramchandra Raju, now 'Bumper' villain 

By Express News Service

Ramchandra Raju, who rose to popularity as Garuda in KGF Chapter 1, will now be seen in a face-off with Danveerah in Bumper. The film is directed by Hari Santosh and produced by Suprith, and will feature the actor as an antagonist.

After KGF, Ramachandra Raju got busy in the Tamil film industry, where he was a part of a series of projects, including Karthi’s Sultan, a film with Jayam Ravi and Vijay Antony, the shooting of which he has completed. He has also signed another film featuring Vimal, and will start its shooting from March-end. He is now back in Sandalwood after a long time.

The makers have finalised on the lead actor and the villain, and are now in the process of zeroing in on the female lead. Danveerah made his acting debut with Suni’s Bazaar, and Bumper will be his second outing. Hari Santhosh, who was busy with the release of his directorial films, Bicchugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange, and the remake of Kannada film College Kumar in Tamil and Telugu, is now preparing to helm Bumper. The team has brought Ajaneesh B Loknath on board to compose the music.