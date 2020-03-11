Renowned singers come together for Duniya Vijay’s Salaga 

By Express News Service

Duniya Vijay, who is handling the double responsibility of playing the hero in Salaga as well as directing it, is making sure he gets the right tunes for the music album composed by Charan Raj. The film is produced by KP Sreekanth, and the makers have brought in some of the most acclaimed singers.

Folk singer Anthony Daasan of Tagaru Banthu Tagaru fame, Malaysian rapper Yogi B, current sensation Sanjith Hegde and singer Naveen Sajju have rendered their voice for various songs in the film. The team has released two tracks — Suri Anna and Sanjana I Love You — and they are glad that both the songs have become chartbusters. Salaga has Sanjana Anand paired opposite Duniya Vijay, while Dhananjay plays the pivotal role of a cop.

The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao and Yash Shetty. The film, according to the producer, has been submitted to the censor board and they be announcing the release date once they have the certificate in hand. In all likelihood, Salaga will be out later this month, around Ugadi.