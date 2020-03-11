Team Yuvarathnaa to release power-packed dialogue teaser on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday

By Express News Service

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans have more than one reason to celebrate his birthday on March 17. The makers of Yuvarathnaa plan to unveil a dialogue teaser on March 16, dedicating it to the actor’s fans.

The production house - Hombale Films tweeted, "The birthday celebrations start early. A power packed dialogue teaser from #Yuvarathnaa for all the Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar fans on March 16th. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms for more updates.#HBDPowerstar #YuvaratnaaDialogueTeaser."

The birthday celebrations start early. A power packed dialogue teaser from #Yuvarathnaa for all the Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar fans on March 16th. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms for more updates.#HBDPowerstar #YuvaratnaaDialogueTeaser pic.twitter.com/ll1VpaqkXG — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 9, 2020

The shooting of Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, and produced by Vijay Kirgandur is in the final stages with just two songs, and one sequence to be completed. The shoot which was supposed to happen in Europe, from March 2 was cancelled in the last minute due to Coronavirus scare.

With Puneeth in the lead, and Sayyeshaa making her Sandalwood debut, Yuvarathnaa has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda.

S Thaman, who had scored music for Puneeth’s previous project, Power and Chakravyuha will be associating with the actor the third time. The film’s cinematography is handled by Venkatesh Anguraj. Yuvarathna marks the second collaboration of the actor, director and the production house, after Raajakumara.