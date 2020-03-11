Tiger dance plays important element in Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

By Express News Service

Raj B Shetty has unveiled the second poster of his directorial, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The image shows Pili vesha, also known as Hullivesa (tiger dance), further raising the curiosity level among viewers about this gangster film, which also features Rishab Shetty in the lead role.

"Hullivesa, which is known as tiger dance, plays an important element in our film. It started as a part of the culture of the coastal area, but now, gangsters or those who are going on this path take charge of this tiger dance troupe. They have been part of the procession for decades, and they participate during the Navarathri festivals in Mangaluru and during Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi. The tiger dance troupe has an important placement in our film, and they elevate the characters of Hari and Shiva, played by Rishab and me, respectively," says Raj, who has brought in experts from different troupes, who have been part of Hullivesa for many years, for the sequence. They all play a pivotal role, which blends into the gangster story.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana has been extracted from a sequence in Sri Devi Mahatme, a Yakshagana play that narrates an ego clash. The film, made under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films, is produced jointly by Raj B Shetty and his friends, Ravi Rai Kalasa and Vachan Shetty.

The movie will not feature a lead heroine, except for a female character who plays the mother’s role. Praveen Shriyan is the film’s cinematographer, and he has also taken care of editing. Music has been composed by Midhun Mukundan. The actor-director is targeting June to release the film. The makers have finished editing it and are currently working on the music. "I will announce the release date once I get the censor certificate," he says.