Upendra-Hariprriya to star in K Madesh’s untitled-directorial

The Real Star and the director were supposed to team up for Uppi Rupee, which did not take off after the official launch.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:46 AM

Kannada actor Upendra during his younger days.

Kannada actor Upendra during his younger days. (File Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Upendra will be collaborating with K Madesh for a yet-to-be titled film. The actor and the director had come together for Uppi Rupee, which had Rachita Ram playing the female lead. However, the film did not take off as planned, even though a muhurath was held. Now the two are joining hands for another film, which will be produced by Muniraju.

The project will feature Hariprriya playing the female lead. She will be sharing screen space with the actor  for the first time. Director Madesh has come up with a subject that revolves around money laundering.

"We were supposed to work together for Uppi Rupee, which, as of now, has been halted. We are now teaming up for an interesting story, which has a universal appeal. We plan to start it by May-end," says Madesh.

While the makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew, they are bringing the father-son combo of Sadhu Kokila and Surag Kokila to compose the film’s music. 

Upendra is currently one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. The Real Star has a string of films in his kitty. He is waiting for Home Minister to be released, and is in the final stages of shooting for two projects — Ravi Chandra and Buddhivantha 2.

While his current focus is on director's R Chandru's Kabza, Upendra has also given a green signal to director Navaneeth of Karva fame, for a project produced by Tarun Shivappa. Another film with director Shashank is yet to go on floors, while a film with director Madesh is the latest one to fall in his bag.

Hariprriya's next will be Amruthamathi, a film directed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. She has also completed the shooting for a yet-to-be-titled comedy drama, in which she is paired opposite Gurunandan.

TAGS
Upendra K Madesh Hariprriya Sadhu Kokila

Gallery
