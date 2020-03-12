I won't say that Shivarjuna is unique or different: Chiranjeevi Sarja

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Though Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Shivarjuna is not facing competition from big releases, the coronavirus scare is a prospective threat to the film's opnening.

"There is fear amidst people, and we don’t know how to deal with this situation. People have been asked not to go to public spaces. I beleive theatres and malls have come up with safety measures for cine-goers, and I ask the people not to panic, and instead go watch something entertaining," says Chiranjeevi.

The actor feels fortunate to be associating with producer Shivarjuna, after whom the film has been titled. "It was more like working under my ownproduction, as the producer is like my family member. I have known him since I was a child. Shivarjuna comes with 35 years of experience in the cinema industry, and he knows best. As a producer he was happy and confident with the film’s outcome, which was very important for me," says the actor.

This is the third film in a row for Chiranjeevi in 2020, with Khaki and Aadya releasing in January and February respectively. 'I never planned to have three releases in three months. The films were supposed to release last year, but owing to unavoidable circumstances, the films are releasing now," he says.

About working in Shivarjuna he says, "I won't say that the film’s content is unique. The story is very simple, and to be honest, the content is more like old wine in a new bottle. When I chose the script, I knew the story was familiar, but it was new for me, and for the audience will see me in a new avatar. Shivarjuna is a revenge-based drama, which comes with commercial elements that audience generally look forward in my films."

Has Chiranjeevi become very predictable with his choice of stories? "An actor or filmmaker must present what the audience wants from them. I am just doing that. I also tried to experiment with films like Aatagara, Aake, and got appreciated too. But the audience usually expect me to be a part of out-and-out commercial films and my motto is to abide by their taste," says Chiru.

Asked if he would work in remakes, he says, 'I've never said that I will not be part of remakes. That’s because I have been narrated original scripts several times, but they haven’t worked for me. And there are times when I watch a film in another language and feel I would fit in those roles. I beleive it wise to pick a role and story which would suit me from other languages and add my touch to it, rather than waiting for something similar to come my way."

He goes on to say that films like Chandralekha and Varadhanayaka were remakes, but were still appreciated. "Not that I go behind doing remakes. However, there are producers who feel that a script made in other languages also holds good in Kannada."

Amrutha Iyengar looking for a hat-trick hit

Shivarjuna will be the third release for Amrutha Iyengar this year, after Love Mocktail and Popcorn Monkey Tiger. "Both my films have done well at the box office and had got great openings. The year began in a good way, and I hope Shivarjuna will be a hat-trick hit," says Amrutha, who for the first time, will be seen in the role of a village belle.

"While my previous two films had me underplay the characters, my role as Paru in Shivarjuna requires me to overact. The film, which is based on two families, Ramadurga and Rayadurga, is a pucca entertainer, filled with a lot of comedians - Kuri Pratap, Nayana, Shivaraj KR Pete to name a few," says Amrutha, who felt fortunate to be sharing screen space with Hindi actor Ravi Kishen. "He plays father to me, and I was awe with his performance," she adds.