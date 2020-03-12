Home Entertainment Kannada

I won't say that Shivarjuna is unique or different: Chiranjeevi Sarja

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja speaks on his upcoming film, directed by Shiva Tejas, which will release on March 12.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Though Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Shivarjuna is not facing competition from big releases, the coronavirus scare is a prospective threat to the film's opnening.

"There is fear amidst people, and we don’t know how to deal with this situation. People have been asked not to go to public spaces. I beleive theatres and malls have come up with safety measures for cine-goers, and I ask the people not to panic, and instead go watch something entertaining," says Chiranjeevi.

The actor feels fortunate to be associating with producer Shivarjuna, after whom the film has been titled. "It was more like working under my ownproduction, as the producer is like my family member. I have known him since I was a child. Shivarjuna comes with 35 years of experience in the cinema industry, and he knows best. As a producer he was happy and confident with the film’s outcome, which was very important for me," says the actor.

This is the third film in a row for Chiranjeevi in 2020, with Khaki and Aadya releasing in January and February respectively. 'I never planned to have three releases in three months. The films were supposed to release last year, but owing to unavoidable circumstances, the films are releasing now," he says.

About working in Shivarjuna he says, "I won't say that the film’s content is unique. The story is very simple, and to be honest, the content is more like old wine in a new bottle. When I chose the script, I knew the story was familiar, but it was new for me, and for the audience will see me in a new avatar. Shivarjuna is a revenge-based drama, which comes with commercial elements that audience generally look forward in my films."

Has Chiranjeevi become very predictable with his choice of stories? "An actor or filmmaker must present what the audience wants from them. I am just doing that. I also tried to experiment with films like Aatagara, Aake, and got appreciated too. But the audience usually expect me to be a part of out-and-out commercial films and my motto is to abide by their taste," says Chiru.

Asked if he would work in remakes, he says, 'I've never said that I will not be part of remakes. That’s because I have been narrated original scripts several times, but they haven’t worked for me. And there are times when I watch a film in another language and feel I would fit in those roles. I beleive it wise to pick a role and story which would suit me from other languages and add my touch to it, rather than waiting for something similar to come my way."

He goes on to say that films like Chandralekha and Varadhanayaka were remakes, but were still appreciated. "Not that I go behind doing remakes. However, there are producers who feel that a script made in other languages also holds good in Kannada."

Amrutha Iyengar looking for a hat-trick hit 

Shivarjuna will be the third release for Amrutha Iyengar this year, after Love Mocktail and Popcorn Monkey Tiger. "Both my films have done well at the box office and had got great openings. The year began in a good way, and I hope Shivarjuna will be a hat-trick hit," says Amrutha, who for the first time, will be seen in the role of a village belle.

"While my previous two films had me underplay the characters, my role as Paru in Shivarjuna requires me to overact. The film, which is based on two families, Ramadurga and Rayadurga, is a pucca entertainer, filled with a lot of comedians - Kuri Pratap, Nayana, Shivaraj KR Pete to name a few," says Amrutha, who felt fortunate to be sharing screen space with Hindi actor Ravi Kishen. "He plays father to me, and I was awe with his  performance," she adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Sarja Shivarjuna Amrutha Iyengar Shiva Tejas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Video
US President Donald Trump (Photo|AP)
Coronavirus affects global trade: Travel from USA to Europe suspended for 30 days
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp