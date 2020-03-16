Home Entertainment Kannada

Celebrities pitch in for Pratham’s directorial debut 'Nata Bayankara'

A still from Nata Bayankara.

Nata Bayanakara, the directorial debut of Bigg Boss winner Pratham, is becoming a starry affair. He is getting a lot of support from the Sandalwood fraternity. Pratham says senior politician LK Advani sounded the clapboard for the film, in which the actor-director also stars in the lead role. He is equally happy to be encouraged by his peers.

“Ganesh, who has never visited the film's sets of any other actor in the 14 years of his career, visited the sets of Nata Bayankara. Abhishek Ambareesh has also directed two scenes for our film. For the first time, Upendra has sung a hero introduction track, which has become a chartbuster. Senior actor 

Saikumar is now in his 25th year in the film industry, and he has found Nata Bayankara good enough to be a part of. Rakshit Shetty is releasing one of the songs of our film, and I have managed to have actor, and a good friend of mine, Dhruva Sarja lending his voice. The 10-minute narration will be heard in bits throughout the film,” says Pratham.

The horror-comedy features Niharika Shenoy and Sushmita Joshi as female leads, while Om Prakash Rao, Shobhraj, and Shankar Aswath are among the other cast members. The film’s music has been composed by Pradyothan, who has previously worked in director Ram Gopal Varma’s Ice Cream. Cinematography is by Sandeep and Gangu. Nata Bayankara is now in the post-production phase and is likely to have a May release.

