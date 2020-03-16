Home Entertainment Kannada

Pawan Kumar’s 'U-Turn' goes global, to be made in Filipino

The film marked the acting debut of Shraddha Srinath in Kannada, while Samantha Akkineni starred in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual remake.

Published: 16th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film U-Turn.

A still from the film U-Turn.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

U-Turn, director Pawan Kumar’s mystery thriller, is now going places. The 2016 Kannada film, which was remade in Tamil and Telugu, will now get an international audience. It is all set to be made in Filipino.

The film marked the acting debut of Shraddha Srinath in Kannada, while Samantha Akkineni starred in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual remake.

Pawan Kumar announced the news on social media, saying, “Just got to know - Kim Chiu, JM De Guzman, and Tony Labrusca are teaming up for a Filipino adaptation of Indian box office hit U-Turn, the mystery thriller that first came out in theatres in 2016.”

In Filipino, the film will be directed by Clarita director Derick Cabrido. Pawan, who directed the film based on a story he wrote, is elated with the new development.

“When your film is remade, you feel extremely good. I feel great as a writer, more than a director. It was written based on an issue that we thought was local since it is about a flyover. I never thought people across the country would relate to it, and I certainly did not foresee it would have a worldwide reach. This has come as a surprise to me,” he says.

U-Turn was also made in Sinhalese and released a month ago.

“There are also plans to make it in Chinese and Thai. Negotiations for this are currently going on and contracts are being drafted,” says Pawan, adding that the mystery-thriller will also get Marathi and Gujarati versions.

“The best part about all this is that we did not pursue any filmmaker in any language. It was they who showed interest and contacted us, asking for the rights.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kumar Samantha Akkineni Sandalwood U Turn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Video
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp