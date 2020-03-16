Pawan Kumar’s 'U-Turn' goes global, to be made in Filipino

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

U-Turn, director Pawan Kumar’s mystery thriller, is now going places. The 2016 Kannada film, which was remade in Tamil and Telugu, will now get an international audience. It is all set to be made in Filipino.



The film marked the acting debut of Shraddha Srinath in Kannada, while Samantha Akkineni starred in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual remake.

Pawan Kumar announced the news on social media, saying, “Just got to know - Kim Chiu, JM De Guzman, and Tony Labrusca are teaming up for a Filipino adaptation of Indian box office hit U-Turn, the mystery thriller that first came out in theatres in 2016.”

In Filipino, the film will be directed by Clarita director Derick Cabrido. Pawan, who directed the film based on a story he wrote, is elated with the new development.



“When your film is remade, you feel extremely good. I feel great as a writer, more than a director. It was written based on an issue that we thought was local since it is about a flyover. I never thought people across the country would relate to it, and I certainly did not foresee it would have a worldwide reach. This has come as a surprise to me,” he says.

U-Turn was also made in Sinhalese and released a month ago.



“There are also plans to make it in Chinese and Thai. Negotiations for this are currently going on and contracts are being drafted,” says Pawan, adding that the mystery-thriller will also get Marathi and Gujarati versions.



“The best part about all this is that we did not pursue any filmmaker in any language. It was they who showed interest and contacted us, asking for the rights.”