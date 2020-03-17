Actor Jaggesh juggles Totapuri and Rangayaka

By Express News Service

Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. An ardent devotee of Lord Raghvendra, the actor has decided to spend the day with his family at Mantralaya. He is also busy with his upcoming film Totapuri, directed by Vijayaprasad and produced by KA Suresh. The commercial entertainer is a two-part series, which has Jaggesh essaying the role of a farmer who is a devote of Lord Raghavendra.

The makers are looking to complete the shooting of both the parts before its release. The team are in the last phase of shooting and now have to film the songs for the first part of Totapori, and some sequences for the second part of the series. Meanwhile, Jaggesh is getting ready to start shooting for Rangayanayaka. It has him getting associated with director Guruprasad, with whom he has earlier worked in Matta and Edelu Manjuantha.

The film will go on the floors on April 2. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and names such as Radhika Kumaraswamy and Rachita Ram are doing the rounds. However, the makers are yet to take a call on the heroine. Anoop Seeling is composing the music. The film is being made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra.