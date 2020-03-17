'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

The release of Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The film, which is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, was earlier scheduled to arrive on April 2, 2020.

A still from the film

Producer Eros International stated, “In light of recent developments of COVID-19 coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors, and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all, and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope we come back with a new release date soon.”

Based on the human encroachment of elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Haathi Mere Saathi is an adventure film directed by Prabu Solomon. The Hindi version features Pulkit Samrat as the parallel lead along with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

In Bollywood, forthcoming titles like Sooryavanshi, Sir, Brahmastra, Sardar Udham Singh have also been delayed.



The trailer launch of Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer Singh, was recently cancelled. The film is likely to miss its April 10 release date.