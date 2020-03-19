First single of 'Pogaru' to be out on March 27

By Express News Service

The first single video song of Pogaru titled Karab, featuring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, will be out on March 27. The team had announced that the audio would be launched soon, and the makers have now have fixed a date. The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, will be a teasing song, between hero and heroine scored by Chandan Shetty, who has sung the track as well as written the lyrics.

A still from Pogaru

Interestingly, the makers have chosen to unveil the song at 12. 12 pm sharp just as they did with the dialogue trailer. Pogaru consists of five songs and has V Harikrishna doing the background score. The team is now pending with one introduction song, which was planned in Hyderabad. The shooting has now postponed due to coronavirus.

The film produced by B K Gangadhar comes with a bevy of stars. With Dhananjay seen in a negative shade, Pogaru also includes Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap in prominent roles. Joining them will be international bodybuilders and athletes -- Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder, who will be seen in the climax portions in a face-off with Sarja.

With Vijay Milton’s as the film’s cinematographer, Pogaru, is bilingual-- Kannada and Telugu-- and the dubbing process will begin next week. Though the earlier plan was to release on April 24, it will now be rescheduled and accordingly plans to hit theatres will be made.

Muhurath for Dhruva Sarja-Nanda Kishore’s film fixed for May 6

After Pogaru, Dhruva will be teaming up with director Nanda Kishore once again for a project produced by Uday Mehta. The muhurath of the film is now fixed for May 6. Confirming the news himself, the Action Prince said preparations for the film are on in full swing, and shooting for his next will take off after he completes the pending song shoot for his current film. “I will be juggling between shooting for Uday Mehta’s project, as well as for Pogaru’s promotions. Depending on all of this, we will fix the release date,” says Dhruva.

At present, no plans for a remake: Dhruva Sarja



Dhruva Sarja will also follow up with a project produced Uday K Mehta. Meanwhile, the Action Prince has signed his next, for which he will be associating with the production house - People Media Factory. Speculations are rife that Dhruva will be doing a remake of a Telugu film, Ninnu Kori that featured Nani as the hero. Dhruva refutes the report saying, ‘No, not at all. At present, I have no plan to do a remake. As of now I have signed up with People Media Factory, and we yet finalise on the story and director. The project will take off after I complete my commitment with the current two projects,” he says.