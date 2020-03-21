Ram Dhulipudi turns director with Shivarajkumar’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

After having worked as a screenplay writer and executive producer for several films bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ram Dhulipudi has finally decided to don the director’s hat. He will be directing an actionpacked romantic entertainer starring Shivarajkumar.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Ram said that an official announcement of the film, which will be made in Kannada, will be out soon.

“Shivarajkumar will be seen in a role that has saintlike characteristics. The film is an emotional love story with a dash of action and will be shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir, Chikmagalur and USA. The principal photography will commence in September and currently, we are looking for a suitable actor for the lead lady role,” reveals Ram

The debutant cannot keep his excitement out of his voice as he speaks of his collaboration with Shivarajkumar.

“What started off as a 20-minute narration, went on for 100 minutes. He liked the script and took only 10 minutes to give his nod. I am grateful to hivarajkumar sir for entrusting his faith in me,” explains the director.

The untitled film will be shot by Ravi Kumar Sana, who earlier worked for National- award winning Kannada film Prakruti. Produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi and Narala Srinivas Reddy, the film is slated for release next February.