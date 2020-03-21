Home Entertainment Kannada

Ram Dhulipudi turns director with Shivarajkumar’s next

Speaking to Cinema Express, Ram Dhulipudi said that an official announcement of the film, which will be made in Kannada, will be out soon.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After having worked as a screenplay writer and executive producer for several films bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ram Dhulipudi has finally decided to don the director’s hat. He will be directing an actionpacked romantic entertainer starring Shivarajkumar.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Ram said that an official announcement of the film, which will be made in Kannada, will be out soon.

“Shivarajkumar will be seen in a role that has saintlike characteristics. The film is an emotional love story with a dash of action and will be shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir, Chikmagalur and USA. The principal photography will commence in September and currently, we are looking for a suitable actor for the lead lady role,” reveals Ram

The debutant cannot keep his excitement out of his voice as he speaks of his collaboration with Shivarajkumar.

“What started off as a 20-minute narration, went on for 100 minutes. He liked the script and took only 10 minutes to give his nod. I am grateful to hivarajkumar sir for entrusting his faith in me,” explains the director.

The untitled film will be shot by Ravi Kumar Sana, who earlier worked for National- award winning Kannada film Prakruti. Produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi and Narala Srinivas Reddy, the film is slated for release next February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Ram Dhulipudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp