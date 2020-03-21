Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shivaji Surathkal' not coming on OTT platform anytime soon

With recent Kannada releases like Love Mocktail and Dia coming on streaming platforms, many viewers have been expecting Shivaji Surathkal to follow the same route.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ramesh Arvind with director Akash Srivatsa

Actor Ramesh Arvind with director Akash Srivatsa

By Express News Service

With recent Kannada releases like Love Mocktail and Dia coming on streaming platforms, many viewers have been expecting Shivaji Surathkal to follow the same route. However, director Akash Srivatsa the film’s producers have decided not to bring it soonon Amazon Prime.

“There has been very strong thinking between the producers and me that once the corona virus threat subsidies, Shivaji Surathkal might have another theatrical run. Right now it is only on pause, and has not been stopped. Our film was running in 70 theatres when the city was locked down.

"Theatres owners want to resume the shows once they are allowed to reopen. Taking all these factors into consideration, we feel it’s too early to take Shivaji Surathkal to the OTT platform. Also, many people feel that they have had a good experience viewing it in theatre, and so we have decided to take the film on the streaming platform at a much later date,” said the director

Homebound, the director uses his time to script Shivaji sequel

Meanwhile, the director who is cooped up at home, is using this time to write the sequel. “This time, we are planning to bring in Shivaji Surathkal in three different time zones, and I am penning another complicated case that will be handled by the investigator, played by Ramesh Aravind.

"The first part was set in Ranagiri, and we are discussing about the next location. The time zones we are planning to explore are Shivaji as a person, his parents, where he met Janani, what made him turn into Sherlock Holmes, the secret behind his surname, what he was before handling his 101 cases and after that, his personal side... all these will make an interesting plot,” says Akash, adding,

“By now, people know the pattern of investigation in Shivaji, and so we have decided to add a surprise element in the sequel.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivaji Surathkal OTT platform Theater lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp