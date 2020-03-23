Home Entertainment Kannada

'For Regn', Dia hero Pruthvi Ambaar signs his next project in Kannada

Naveen Dwarakanath, who will be juggling his IT job and film direction, says his debut venture will be a complete comedy entertainer 
 

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service

Tulu actor Pruthvi Ambaar, who rose to fame with his Kannada debut in director KA Ashoka’s Dia, has signed his next. The film will be produced by N Naveen Rao under the banner of Nischal Films. Directing it will be Naveen Dwarakanath, who will be making his debut feature film. Naveen is considering For Regn, usually seen on newly purchased vehicles, as the film’s title. “For Regn will be a complete comedy entertainer blended with family drama.

Along with Pruthvi Ambaar, we also have Tabala Nani playing a key role. While the search is on for the female actors, we are simultaneously in the process of finalising the rest of the cast,” says Naveen, adding,

“Initially, we planned to start the shooting from May, just after the muhurath. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, we now need to take a call about it. We will plan the schedule depending on the situation.” Naveen’s experience comes from making documentaries and short films, including Shadow, children’s film Harivina Haadi and Yellow Board. Coming from an IT background, he continues to follow his passion in filmmaking.

“I am planning to consume all my leave and take breaks between my regular work and focus on making this film,” says the director. Naveen has brought on board Vivek S K to handle the cinematography and Harish R to compose the music.

The latter is also a technology professional trained in music. “He has worked with me in my short films,” says Naveen. Pruthvi, who has been winning hearts for his role as Aadi in Dia, will also be seen in a love thriller, the story of which has been written by the actor himself. The film will be set in Karavalli, and Pruthvi will be seen in the role of a fisherman in it. 
 

