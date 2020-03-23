Home Entertainment Kannada

Is Vetrimaaran producing the Kannada remake of Asuran starring Shivarajkumar?

The makers want to bring the Century Star on board to reprise the role played by Dhanush in the original version, the Kannada remake will be directed by Jacob Verghese

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Director Vetrimaaran

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is currently committed to director Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2, which is in the last phase of shooting. The Century Star will next take up RDX, a project to be helmed by his cousin, Lucky Gopal, and Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, which will be his 125th film. There have also been reports of Shivanna starring in the remake of the Dhanush-starrer Tamil hit, Asuran. According to the latest buzz, Tamil director Vetrimaaran will be venturing into the Kannada film industry as a producer with this film, which will be directed by Jacob Verghese, who is known for his films like Savari and Prithvi, starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

The Polladavan director has also bankrolled films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, Kodi and Vada Chennai. He took the responsibility of directing Asuran in Tamil, and the film was produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. However, for the Kannada version, he is only taking on the role of the producer. 

In 2017, there were reports of Vetrimaaran associating with  Puneeth Rajkumar for a project to be made under the banner of Rockline Entertainers. However, the project could not take off as the director was committed to his Tamil film. According to a source, the makers, who were keen to have Shivarajkumar reprising the role played by Dhanush in the original version, have held discussions with the Hat trick hero, and Shivanna has shown interest in the project.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The film is inspired by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre which took place in 1968. It will show Shivanna in three shades. Asuran is also being remade in Telugu. Titled as Narappa, it will feature Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. Meanwhile, there is also news of Shivanna doing a remake of Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi. This apart, the Century Star has also given a green signal to a Telugu project to be directed by Ram Dhulipudi. He has previously worked under Dil Raju Productions as a screenplay writer and executive producer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Vetrimaaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Video
Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh police pick up lathis to deal with curfew violators
Shaheen Bagh protest area has been cleared by Delhi Police amid lockdown over Coronavirus. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amidst Delhi lockdown, Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared after 101 days due to coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp