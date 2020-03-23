Is Vetrimaaran producing the Kannada remake of Asuran starring Shivarajkumar?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is currently committed to director Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2, which is in the last phase of shooting. The Century Star will next take up RDX, a project to be helmed by his cousin, Lucky Gopal, and Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, which will be his 125th film. There have also been reports of Shivanna starring in the remake of the Dhanush-starrer Tamil hit, Asuran. According to the latest buzz, Tamil director Vetrimaaran will be venturing into the Kannada film industry as a producer with this film, which will be directed by Jacob Verghese, who is known for his films like Savari and Prithvi, starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

The Polladavan director has also bankrolled films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, Kodi and Vada Chennai. He took the responsibility of directing Asuran in Tamil, and the film was produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. However, for the Kannada version, he is only taking on the role of the producer.

In 2017, there were reports of Vetrimaaran associating with Puneeth Rajkumar for a project to be made under the banner of Rockline Entertainers. However, the project could not take off as the director was committed to his Tamil film. According to a source, the makers, who were keen to have Shivarajkumar reprising the role played by Dhanush in the original version, have held discussions with the Hat trick hero, and Shivanna has shown interest in the project.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made. The film is inspired by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre which took place in 1968. It will show Shivanna in three shades. Asuran is also being remade in Telugu. Titled as Narappa, it will feature Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. Meanwhile, there is also news of Shivanna doing a remake of Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi. This apart, the Century Star has also given a green signal to a Telugu project to be directed by Ram Dhulipudi. He has previously worked under Dil Raju Productions as a screenplay writer and executive producer.