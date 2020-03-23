Psycho director Devadatta to helm his second film after 12-year gap, titled 'S'

By Express News Service

Director V Devadatta, who made his debut with Psycho, is making a comeback after 12 years with his second project. He is all set to create a buzz with the single-letter title of the film -- S. The film will star Ondu Shikariya Kathe hero and theatre personality, Abhimanyu Prajwal, while Adhvithi Shetty will be seen as the female lead.

Adhvithi Shetty

“Keeping the 19th letter of the English alphabet in mind, the hero’s character is named Satyakama while the heroine’s name is Sudha as her father is a big fan of Sudha Murty. The story will reflect the soft nature of the hero representing the swan, as well as his harsh side, which can represent a snake, and both are depicted in the title, S,” says Devadatta, who is currently getting the title logo designed.

He plans to launch it on the auspicious day of Ugadi, which is when the team will also start the song recording. The initial plan was to start the project from April 10, but it has been pushed ahead due to the Coronavirus outbreak. “We hope to start the shooting by April-end,” says Devadatta. The film is being produced by Nagaraju K V under the banner of Sri Mahabala Creations. It will also bring back Psycho cinematographer Sabhakumar.

While Raghu Dixit made his debut with Psycho in 2008, with the song, Ninna Poojyege Bandu Maadeshwara, popular till today, for Devadatta’s second outing, music will be composed by Arjun Janya’s associate Pradeep Verma. The makers have also brought on board BS Kempraju as the editor.