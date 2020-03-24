Life after Dia, for Kushee

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dia has put Kushee in the spotlight. The actor, who played the titular role in K S Ashoka’s directorial not only has been the latest attraction on the silver screen, she has become an overnight sensation on the digital platform too.

Viewers who got to watch the film on the OTT platform have been praising the film as well as her performance.

Kushee admits that Dia had an impact on her social media presence as well. “I was not active on social media until a couple of days ago, when I opened an Instagram account.

To my surprises, I was flooded with at least 30,000 followers in just a matter of two days. I am getting an overwhelming response about my role.

"I have been receiving constant feedback from people in Karnataka and across the globe. I still think this is a dream, and I am currently floating,” says Kushee, adding that life after Dia has been very different for her.

“I want to thank director Ashoka and producer Krishna Chaitanya for a giving a whole new meaning to my film career,” she says.

Kushee has already gone through the narration of 5-6 stories and has zeroed in what she will pick up now. “Nakshe will be my next project, and an official announcement about this will be made on the auspicious day of Ugadi,” she says.

The film marks the directorial debut of Madhu. It is produced by Shivaprakash.

It has Poornachandra Tejaswi composing the music while Mahesh is handling the camera.

The suspense thriller will also see Archana Jois, Pramod Shetty and Suman Nagarkar as part of the cast.

“After Dia, I have become more responsible about how I should go about choosing roles. Dia was appreciated mainly because of its making, and it’s something I for in the project I want to be a part of. Nakshe is a women-centric subject and the director’s narration was brilliant, which attracted me to chose this project over others,” she says.

Ask her about when the film will go on floors, and Kushee says, “Once the city and people’s life is back to normal, and we have other things to talk about, apart from Coronavirus.”