Prabhu Mundkur a huge admirer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work

By IANS

BENGALURU: Known for his role in the Kannada movie "Urvi", actor Prabhu Mundkur is eagerly waiting to make his debut in Bollywood, and he has a wish to be launched by directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani.

"I really want to be launched in Bollywood by film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani. As a viewer I have always loved watching their work. Hope I soon make my debut in Bollywood," Prabhu said.

Currently, Prabhu has plenty of Kannada movies, including "Mysore Diaries" and "Maya Kannadi", in his kitty.

"Regional films are not limited to group of viewers. If we do our best and make it a super hit...people will do watch the movie in their desired language. So it similarly gives an actor an opportunity to grow. No one has any anykind of boundaries. As an artist, I want to grow and work in regionals, Hindi television and Bollywood," he added.