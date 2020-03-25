Cinematographer-director Wesley Brown shoots Dhooma in mobile torchlight

By Express News Service

Dhooma -- The Killer director Wesley Brown is taking pride in the fact that he has shot the entire film in mobile torchlight.

The film’s first look motion poster is being released today on the auspicious day of Ugadi on D beats. This is the first attempt of its kind from the cinematographer-turned-director.

Wesley had earlier directed Modala Minchu, which he claims was the first film to be shot in 5D camera, in 2011.

Wesley Brown

This is followed today by makers of low budget films and teleserials. “I also helmed Mathe Ssh, a horror genre that was shot in natural light. Dhooma will be my third outing, and the entire story takes place in an empty and dark house. The tone of the film has been captured with just the mobile torch,” he says.

Dhooma is a female-centric project about the lifestyle of young girls in today’s time, and comes with a strong message. Wesley has previously worked with cinematographers like Mahapakashi and Ashok Kashyap. Dhooma is now in the dubbing stages. It features Giridhar Manjunath, Tejeswani Gowda, Prashanth Gaade, Vijetha Manjaiha, Lakidha and Bhanu in the ensemble cast. Wesley has also written its story, screenplay and dialogues and has handled the cinematography as well. Varna Brothers -- Vijeth Manjaiha and Magdi Lokesh -- have composed the music for Dhooma.