Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' to have a pan-India appeal

Director Kiranraj K and team are currently involved in the post-production process at their respective houses, writing the dialogues and song lyrics for the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi versions

Published: 25th March 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, will be the next Kannada release that will see a pan-India release. The film, featuring Rakshit along with three labradors, features a road trip all over the country -- from Dandeli to Kashmir. It will be simultaneously dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, for which the team is currently working.

Director Kiranraj K and members of the technical crew, who are restricted indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak, are busy with the post-production work.

“While we are working on the re-recording of the portions that have been completed for the Kannada version, we are also busy writing the lyrics of the songs for all the other four languages.

"The singers will be finalised later, before which we will have the track singers rendering their voice for the songs. We are also in the process of writing the dialogues for the dubbed versions,” says the director, adding, “All this is being done by the team in the comfort of their homes, communicating over the phone, and relying on their computers.”

The film’s last schedule was shot in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan and the makers are now left with 30 days of shooting.

The current challenge being faced by Kiranraj is about shooting the climax, which requires a snowfall backdrop.

“I was just left with a month-long shooting schedule to complete, and the final stretch was supposed to start from this week and last till April-end. I can’t compromise on the climax, which needs a snow backdrop.

That is something which will be available to us only till the next one-and-a-half months. With the postponement of the shoot, I am cracking my brain. I am also in the process of finding an alternative solution, in case I can’t shoot at the planned places at the stipulated time,” says Kiranraj, who was initially planning to come up with the final copy in July, and was hoping for a release in October.

“Now it all depends on when we get to break free from the virus,” he says.777 Charlie is presented by Pushkar Films and produced by  G S Gupta and Rakshit.

Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios. It has dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh. It is the directorial debut of Krianraj, which features Sangeetha Sringeri and Dharamanna Kadur in the cast. Nobin Paul is composing the music while Aravind Kashyap is the film’s cinematographer and editor is Prateek Shetty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
Video
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp