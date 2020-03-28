COVID-19 impact: Rishab Shetty’s Rudraprayag shoot pushed to later date

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

If all had gone as usual, director Rishab Shetty would have started shooting for Rudraprayag on March 26. But it now stands postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak.

The film, being made under the banner of Jayanna Films, stars Anant Nag in the lead.

The director has quietly settled in his hometown at Kundapura and is using this time to revisit the script.

“The shooting was supposed to start from Thursday, but now we have had to postpone it. The first schedule will now need to be re-worked, depending upon the availability of artistes’ dates. Since I have already finalised the script and the dialogues are ready, I am going through the pages and looking where I can improve it in terms of the making process,” he says.

Meanwhile, Rishab is planning to complete penning of two more scripts.

“Though it is too early to reveal the subjects or genre, I can tell you that in one of the stories, I am looking to explore a person’s life journey from birth to 45 years. The second plot, on the other hand, will be an action drama set in the 1970s, which will be close to reality, woven around incidents that have taken place in our surroundings,” he says.