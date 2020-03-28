Home Entertainment Kannada

COVID-19 impact: Rishab Shetty’s Rudraprayag shoot pushed to later date

The film, being made under the banner of Jayanna Films, stars Anant Nag in the lead. The director has quietly settled in his hometown at Kundapura and is using this time to revisit the script.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

If all had gone as usual, director Rishab Shetty would have started shooting for Rudraprayag on March 26. But it now stands postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak.

The film, being made under the banner of Jayanna Films, stars Anant Nag in the lead.

The director has quietly settled in his hometown at Kundapura and is using this time to revisit the script.

“The shooting was supposed to start from Thursday, but now we have had to postpone it. The first schedule will now need to be re-worked, depending upon the availability of artistes’ dates. Since I have already finalised the script and the dialogues are ready, I am going through the pages and looking where I can improve it in terms of the making process,” he says. 

Meanwhile, Rishab is planning to complete penning of two more scripts.

“Though it is too early to reveal the subjects or genre, I can tell you that in one of the stories, I am looking to explore a person’s life journey from birth to 45 years. The second plot, on the other hand, will be an action drama set in the 1970s, which will be close to reality, woven around incidents that have taken place in our surroundings,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Rudraprayag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp