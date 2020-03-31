Home Entertainment Kannada

Now, watch Satya Prakash’s 'Rama Rama Re' on YouTube

The film, which marked the debut of the director, was released on the latter’s YouTube channel, Satyapictures. It has now been garnering a lot of attention.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rama Rama Re

By Express News Service

For people sitting at home due to the lockdown and looking to watch good films, here’s an opportunity to watch director D Satya Prakash’s Rama Rama Re. The critically-acclaimed film is the latest to come online.

The film was produced under the Kannada Color Cinemas banner in October 2016. It is a road movie that tells the story of a convict on death row, his encounter with a retired police person and the criminal getting back to jail.

The film stars K Jayaram, Nataraj and Dharammanna Kadur, among other actors. It was also remade in Telugu in 2018 as Aatagadharaa Siva, which was produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

Rama Rama Re has music composed by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Lavith.

