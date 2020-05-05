Laughter is the best medicine during any crisis: Sharan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Naksode nanna business (my business is to make people laugh),” says actor Sharan, who wants to follow this thought in his career path as an artiste. The comedian-turned-hero wrote a note to his audience on the occasion of World Laughter Day on Sunday.

“Being a comedian, I would like to thank each and everyone. It’s you people, who gave an opportunity to make you laugh/smile. I wish that laughter & smile remains on your faces forever (sic),” he mentioned in his Twitter post. “Laughter is one of the best medicines at any given crisis and on behalf of all the comedians, I wanted to thank the audience for this journey,” he tells CE.

The actor goes on to explain that making people laugh is not an easy act, especially in these days, where nobody seems to be calm. “Though comedy might fall in the lighter genre, it is a serious job,” Sharan says, adding that he had never decided on becoming a comedian.

“I never came with a mindset of becoming either a comedian, villain, or hero. Honestly, it wasn’t me who chose to become a comedian, it is the industry, the directors, the producers who cast me as a comedian. Even though today, I am at the other end, as a hero, still people have to accept me for all my comedy act. I feel, here, I am blessed,” he says.

Sharan says his job as an actor is to do what the director visualises. “Individually, I try to please my director and try to accomplish his dreams by justifying to the character, he has sketched for me. However, making people laugh is an inbuilt character in me, and making them go in splits has always been my intention. This has been followed by me from my first film and has remained till my recent film, Avatar Purusha. An excellent opportunity people have given me, asking me to make them laugh, and I didn’t find a better reason to thank them,” he explains.

The actor who has completed shooting the major portions of his current film, Avatar Purusha, made under the banner of Pushkar Films, is yet to sign his next. “Avatar Purusha is yet again going to be a laugh riot, and for this, I should mention director Suni’s name, for he is the magic hand behind the film,” he says.

According to the actor, the lockdown has helped him go through a few extra scripts, which he wouldn’t have got to do during his shooting schedule.

The actor has found a new method of going through the script, which he says has been interesting. “With my hectic schedule, I usually had filmmakers narrating the script to me, and it has been my habit to get involved in the character right from the time I start listening to the story. However, due to social distancing, I am not able to meet them in person, and that has got me into a lot of reading, which I am finding it interesting. Moreover, I am coming across unique scripts too,” says Sharan.

This apart, Sharan has a long list of films which he has been watching. “Shooting for films did not allow me to watch some good cinema. I have a big list, which is now getting smaller, but I still have many more to go. I am watching a film every alternate day, and I am going by what is recommended by my friends,” he says.