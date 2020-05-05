Home Entertainment Kannada

Short film 'Dark Spread' depicts current situation through Dr Bat and Chinese Joker

The actor-director S Krishna is depicting the current situation through two fictional characters -- Dr Bat and Chinese Joker.

Published: 05th May 2020

A still from short film 'Dark Spread'.

By Express News Service

Vagmi R Yajurvedi, the maker of short films, has come up with an English film titled Dark Spread, which celebrates the sacrifice and contributions of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Made by VRY Entertainment in association with CSJ Arts, the film is now available on VRY Entertainment channel.

Dark Spread has Chinthan, the writer of the short film, and Vagmi playing the lead roles. Vagmi has also handled the concept, direction, cinematography, editing and music, while Vanishree C, the executive producer of the film, has handled the makeup and costume design. 

Vagmi is the son of Raghunath, who co-produced Hebbuli with Umapthy S Gowda. The film, which starred Sudeep, was directed by S Krishna.

The actor-director, who has made many documentaries and short films, is depicting the current situation through two fictional characters -- Dr Bat and Chinese Joker.

The adventurous and action-filled narrative is a tribute to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals who are working 24/7 to contain this pandemic. This film is a token of appreciation for them, the makers say.

