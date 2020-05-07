As actors, we don't have 'work from home' advantage: Vinay Rajkumar

By Express News Service

A teaser and a poster are coming for z on Thursday, as birthday gifts from the makers of Gramayana and 10, respectively. While the former is directed by Devanuru Chandru, 10 marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karm Chawla.

The actor, who always tries to keep his birthday celebrations simple, says the lockdown doesn’t make any difference to him. Vinay adds that the crisis is also teaching him a lot of life skills.

He also points out that artistes like him don’t have the advantage of the ‘work from home’ facility. “As actors, our profession is meant to be on the field only. It’s mostly after the movie is shot that a lot of indoor stuff happens. Otherwise, it is mostly outside. That’s one of the reasons this lockdown has brought the actors’ work to the ground,” says Vinay, who adds that for an actor, maintaining the looks and the physique required for the ongoing film also becomes a task.

“If we have to don a certain get-up for a film, which is half way through, then we have to continue with that look until we resume shooting, which now might take 3-4 months. So I am keeping the look for Gramayana, which will be resumed once the lockdown is over and permission for shooting is granted,” he explains.

Gramayana is set in a village backdrop and the team has completed 50 percent of the shooting, which took place in places surrounding Devanuru.

Vinay will be seen in two shades in the movie, which has music composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod.

Meanwhile, the actor has completed shooting for 10 too. The sports drama, made under the banner, Pushkar Films, has Karm Chawla wielding the megaphone. Apart from these two films, Vinay has also given the green signal to director Raghu Vardhan’s Yuvakesari.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the project is currently in the pre-production stage, and will go on floors once Vinay completes Gramayana.

“The present look will not allow me to simultaneously shoot for two films. I will have to wait for Gramayana to finish to start any other project,” he says.