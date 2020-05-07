TikTok paves way for Sahana Gowda's tinseltown debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

New girl on the block Sahana Gowda has become an internet sensation with her recent Tik Tok video, where she had mimicked a media interaction of Rashmika Mandanna speaking about her upcoming Kannada film Pogaru.

Sahana Gowda has shot to fame with the video and is now being compared to Rashmika for those uncanny similarities. All of 20 years, the new talent has become an overnight sensation with her video getting over 1.7 million views, and a lakh of messages that have landed in Sahana’s inbox.

Currently studying architecture, this young lass from Tumukaru spoke to CE, which she says is her first media interaction.

“The way Rashmika reacted to the media about Pogaru was trending on social media, and it caught my attention, and I decided to bring out the same expression. The video has not only gone viral, but people have started comparing me to her looks, her expressions,” she says, adding that as a result of which she has been getting film and serial offers.

“Apart from filmmakers approaching me with various projects, I got a call from senior director Sihi Kahi Chandru, who wanted me to part of a teleserial,” reveals Sahana, adding she is interested in acting, and is currently working out as to how she can balance her studies and showbiz.

“Though I haven’t been to acting classes, I have always been expressive during my conversations. At times, I think whether this will be a plus point if I take acting as a career. I am currently thinking on those lines, and I am in discuss with my parents,” says Sahana who is also being compared to the serial actor Megha Shetty, who is currently doing Jothe Jotheyalli.

Sahana loves Rashmika’s fashion sense

Interestingly, Sahana Gowda started following Rashmika since the time she made her debut in Kirik Party.

“I have been a fan of Rashmika, and even got similar spectacles as she wore in Kirik Party. My collegemates used to compare me to her,” she says. While Sahana likes the way Rashmika choose her projects, she is inspired at how Radhika Pandit handled her career.

Rahul Sukirana approaches Sahana for web series opposite Bigg Boss winner Shine Shetty

“I am in discussion with Shine Shetty for a web series. However, due to the lockdown, I am not able to get an official confirmation. Simultaneously I am also in discussion with streaming channel Amazon. I am in talks with them, and will be holding discussion along with a demo,” says Rahul Sukirana, who is also looking forward to a discussion with Sahana Gowda’s parents and take their consent.

“I saw her Instagram videos and her profile, which I thought are in different shades and something which suits the character I have written for the female lead. “I am looking to bring Shine Shetty and Sahana Gowda together,” says Rahul.