Rishab Shetty to headline Giri Krishna’s Harikathe alla Giri kathe

The director-actor who is getting ready to direct his next film, Rudraprayag, will simultaneously play the lead in the upcoming comedy entertainer

Published: 09th May 2020 09:33 AM

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, who wears multiple hats as a director, actor and producer, has learned the art of juggling his acting projects and his directorial responsibilities. The filmmaker is gearing up to direct Rudraprayag, that stars Anant Nag in the lead, and is simultaneously getting ready to face the camera too. Rishab will headline a comedy entertainer titled Harikathe alla Giri kathe, directed by Giri Krishna. The project will be executed by Rishab Shetty’s production house.

It is now in the preparation stage and will be the actor’s next film to be started after the lockdown. Rishab came to limelight as a hero with Bell Bottom. The comedy crime thriller directed by Jayathirtha was declared one of the biggest hits in 2018, and is now being remade in other languages too. The actor then followed it with a cameo in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannayrayana as CowBoy Krishna, and was also seen playing a crucial role in the anthology, Katha Sangama.

 Now, he is back to playing the lead. Giri Krishna, who is making his directorial debut with Harikathe alla Giri kathe has acted in a short film called Refill and played character roles in films such as Makammi, Love in Mandya, Edegarike, Kariya Kann Bitta, and Kirik Party.  

While the makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, they have brought on board Ajanessh B Lokanath to score the music. Cinematographer Ranganath, who handled the short story, Paduvarahalli, in Katha Sangama, will also be working in Harikathe alla Giri kathe.

