Just want to have fun during lockdown: Danish Sait on his online videos titled 'Conversations'

BENGALURU: Danish Sait has tickled the funny bone of his fans yet again, this time with a prop-based comic series on social media, titled Conversations. The 25-episode series shot during the lockdown has been attracting thousands of likes and comments.



“One of the biggest lessons I got early in my career was through gully cricket -- that the rules lie with the person who owns the bat and the ball. Here, you have a choice to fight and sulk, or you just play and have fun. I just want to have fun,” Danish tells The New Indian Express.

Making the most of what’s available and being creative about it has been his mantra. “I like to believe that I have a thinking brain that can adapt to stuff around. I made use of everything around me and I am glad it struck a chord,” he says.



Danish reveals that it all began with an act of “irresponsibility” from his end. “If it were not for that vacuum cleaner nozzle left on my table, I wouldn’t have thought of using different props around the house. People started asking me what the prop was, and that’s when I figured that a lot of things can come in handy. My props include a chair, cat, gas cylinder, broomstick, bottles, etc.,” he explains.

Whether it’s the characters or the accent, viewers say they can relate to his show. “Each episode is one minute long, and humour is understood in the initial seconds. I throw in different accents, which I don’t plan, and end up with whatever comes to my mind,” says Danish.



Among the popular characters are Didi, Jaya and Charles. He adds, “Personally, I like the family Malayalee supermarket video. In one minute, I have managed to narrate a long story.” While the format is the same, he emphasises that the content is fresh, with episodes on conspiracy theories, domestic work, alcohol, animals, and more. “Each is a different story. Point out any video or lines that are similar,” questions Danish.

He has had to face criticism as well, with people highlighting the use of colloquial cuss words. “God has critics, I am after all a creation of his,” quips Danish, adding, “While there are people who enjoy every word I say, there are others who say their children can’t watch me. My phone prop is not meant for them. This is how I make content. Whether you like it or not is up to you,” he says. Danish has not yet decided upon ending the series. “I will never take this to a point where it takes my mental peace away. It is about having fun and using my time in a good way.

Of course, it is a great feeling when people watch and share your content,” says Danish. Ask him about his prank call series, and he replies, “I stopped it because I had nothing more to offer. I was paid well but that’s not the only driving force. That’s the problem with most artistes, we don’t know where to draw the line.” Meanwhile, his web series, Humble Politician Nogaraj continues to be on his mind.



“I have to complete a lot of work on it. However, if the lockdown continues, I will try connecting with artistes globally and add them in Conversations,” he says.