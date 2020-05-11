Yogaraj Bhat resumes post-production work for Gaalipata 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Yogaraj Bhat will resume the post-production work for Gaalipata 2. The makers have taken the decision after the Karnataka government granted permission to the film industry to resume work. The permission is limited to just pre and post-production work, and not shooting. This has brought in a sign of relief to the production houses whose films are in the last stages of making.

"Gaalipata 2 will enter the dubbing phase this week, and I will have the artistes joining me one by one to dub their portions of what has been completed," says the director. The romantic comedy-drama is being produced by Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Production. It features Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar in the lead roles.

The multi-starrer also comprises of Vaibhavi Shandilya, along with Samyuktha Menon, Sharmiela Mandre and Nishvika Naidu in important roles. Gaalipata 2 brings together music director Arjun Janya and Yogaraj Bhat for the first time and has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

The coronavirus outbreak has also led the team to cancel their plans of shooting abroad, and they are now thinking of going ahead with a few unexplored locations in Karnataka, and if permitted they also plan to shoot in North India.

"I don’t think we can get permission to shoot in foreign locations for the next year at least, and it doesn’t work in our film’s favour. I have now come up with various versions," says Yogaraj Bhat.

"My initial script did have me choosing locations within the state. But then I thought we should have variety, and I had finalised on locations in Georgia, Scotland, and a few other places I visited before the lockdown," he says.

The director is now looking at shooting in the coastal region and Western Ghats. "I have found some beautiful locations in the best places in Karnataka. I also want to shoot in Himachal Pradesh and other places in North India. I am looking at the best spots we can show in Gaalipata 2, right in our country," says Yogaraj Bhat, who has chalked out plans to resume shooting.

"Since I recently shot the Corona song in Bengaluru, I have got a hang of the safety measures that we should take during the shooting process. I will follow them when I resume shooting for Gaalipata 2. I have become a safety consultant too. A lot of filmmakers contacted me after the song shoot, and my tip to all my colleagues is to abide by the government rules. “We should get more responsible towards handling the film, and exercise patience. Nothing is bigger than life. Discipline matters here, and that will help us as well as people around us to survive," he says.