I am sure things will work out for me in Kannada too: Nabha Natesh

By Express News Service

For Nabha Natesh, the Pataka girl of Sandalwood, it was the Telugu film, iSmart Shankar, which provided an u-turn in the actor’s career. Now, the Vajrakaya heroine, who is currently working on two Telugu films is happy about the work coming her way.

Apart from starring opposite Sai Dharam Tej in director Subbu’s Solo Brathuke So Better, Nabha will also play te lead in Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ Alludu Ahurs, which is directed by Santhosh Srinivas. Although both films were supposed to hit theatres this May, the COVID 19 pandemic has altered these plans.

Nabha, who is currently in Bengaluru, says she is waiting to get back to work but at the same time is aware that there are bigger problems than work.

“For the first couple of weeks, I was happy because it was four months since I had taken a single day off. What was initially a holiday of sorts for me, is now gradually getting on to my nerves,” says Nabha.

However, she adds, “Coronavirus has shut the entire earth. Everyone across the globe is waiting to see what is going to happen next. When it comes to films, I am confident that everything will be nicer. People are waiting to get out and will want to rush to theatres. That has been our culture.”

Meanwhile, the actor has not read any scripts, and her reason is filmmakers who approach her prefer to narrate their projects. “I have heard summaries of a few, and I will have to wait until things get back to normal before I can hear the narrations,” she says.

The Kannada heroine who has now made her mark in Telugu also hints of making her debut in Tamil soon. “I have been bombarded with a lot of Tamil films. But I am waiting to make the right debut, and figuring out which one to choose,” says Nabha, adding, “Today, the film industries are interconnected, and the South industry has become one. What you do in one language gets reflected on another. That’s why I am taking time to choose the right script to place myself properly in Tamil cinema,” she says.

Nabha, who was last seen in a cameo in Manoranjan-starrer Saheba hasn’t signed a Kannada film in almost four years.

“Yes, I am aware, and this is one question, I feel most sad to answer. I have no idea why filmmakers here have not been thinking about casting me,” she says. However, it is also speculated that the Kannada industry is unable to match Nabha’s current salary expectations.

“Oh is it?” asks Nabha, adding, “I do not discuss money till I’m interested in a project, and that has been the case with any language. No producer begins by asking my price. I don’t deal like that. I first like to know the details of the story, and if everything works out, then the money negotiation starts. In my knowledge, I have not quoted a high price in recent times. What I charge in Telugu depends on that market, and for my success there. I have absolutely no idea who the filmmakers are approaching from my end, and who is negotiating remuneration on my behalf. If I’m keen on a project, and I want to get on board, I will take that first step. Not all should be considered in commercial terms.

Nabha further says, “I am in touch with a lot of people in the Kannada industry. I also heard about people in Kannada cinema thinking I wasn’t interested in doing Kannada films. All I want to say is that these are all just assumptions,” she says.Having said that Nabha admits she is currently in a happy space. “Coming from a theatre background, I always craved good roles, and the kind of subjects I’m getting is working out for me. I have no complaints. I am sure things will work out for me in Kannada too,” she signs off.