Romantic scripts are evergreen: Sathish Ninasam

Sathish Ninasam, who has used the lockdown period for writing scripts, has now given a green signal to a love story.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sathish Ninasam, who has used the lockdown period for writing scripts, has now given a green signal to a love story. The yet-to-be-titled romantic drama produced by Vinutha Manjunath, will mark the directorial debut of Ravishankar.

The latter, has been working in the Kannada and Tamil film industries for over 15 years. This will be his first independent feature film. Sathish, who has been waiting to start shooting for his pending projects, says, “I liked juggling different genres, and I want to come back again to romance. Romantic stories is what I enjoy being part of. It’s a subject that has been considered evergreen. Moreover, I enjoy falling in love again and again. Ravishankar has come up with a beautiful story, and he is currently getting ready with the screenplay and dialogues.”

The new film will be started only after he completes shooting the pending song for Godhra, which is directed by Nandish and the yet-to-be-titled film made under Sharmiela Mandre’s production house. 

Meanwhile, the actor, who has also turned producer, is working towards taking up the directorial responsibilities. A story penned by him will be made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, with the Kannada version being titled as My Name is Sidde Gowda.

“Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, I have now pushed my directorial project to next year because a lot of portions have to be shot in the USA,” says Sathish, who has completed penning the story, and is currently writing the dialogues.

Meanwhile, he has found another interesting subject which he is simultaneously working on.  “The characterisation of my other story is about an angry young man, and it is just in the beginning stage,” he reveals. Sathish has six films lined up, including Parimala Lodge, and a film to be directed by Vijayaprasad, which will take off once the latter completes his current commitment, Totapuri, which is being made in two parts.

Sathish Ninasam

