'Law', 'French Biryani' announce OTT release date   

By Express News Service

Law and French Biryani, made under PRK Productions, will be among those films that will be released directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime. Law, directed by Raghu Samarth starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad, and senior actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, is slated for release on June 26, while French Biryani, directed by Pannaga Bharana, will be out digitally on July 24.

“We’ve whipped up a delicious tale for y’all! On July 24, savour the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime.” This was the official announcement made on social media by Puneeth Rajkumar himself.

The upcoming laugh riot, produced by Ashwini, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Gurudutt A Talwar, features Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, and Pitobash as leads. French Biryani is about a three-day journey of a French expatriate and an auto driver from Shivajinagar. The story is written by Avinash Balekkalla, with music by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Karthik. Disha Madan, Nagabhusan and Sindhu Srinivasmurthy are also part of the cast.