Home Entertainment Kannada

'Law', 'French Biryani' announce OTT release date   

The films, made under PRK Productions, are slated for  release on June 26 and July 24, respectively

Published: 16th May 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

'Law', 'French Biryani' poster

'Law', 'French Biryani' poster

By Express News Service

Law and French Biryani, made under PRK Productions, will be among those films that will be released directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime. Law, directed by Raghu Samarth starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad, and senior actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, is slated for release on June 26, while French Biryani, directed by Pannaga Bharana, will be out digitally on July 24. 

“We’ve whipped up a delicious tale for y’all! On July 24, savour the world premiere of #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime.” This was the official announcement made on social media by Puneeth Rajkumar himself.  

The upcoming laugh riot, produced by Ashwini, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Gurudutt A Talwar, features Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, and Pitobash as leads. French Biryani is about a three-day journey of a French expatriate and an auto driver from Shivajinagar. The story is written by Avinash Balekkalla, with music by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Karthik. Disha Madan, Nagabhusan and Sindhu Srinivasmurthy are also part of the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Law OTT release French Bririyani OTT release PRK Production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Video
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp