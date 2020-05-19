Home Entertainment Kannada

We want to keep Raambo series going with Sharan: Tharun Sudhir

May 18 marks two years of Raambo 2. The film starring Sharan bore the same title of the comedian’s 100th film and his first film as a lead hero.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Raambo 2

A still from Raambo 2

By Express News Service

May 18 marks two years of Raambo 2. The film starring Sharan bore the same title of the comedian’s 100th film and his first film as a lead hero. However, the comedy-thriller did not have any relevance to its Part 1. The film was directed by Anil Kumar under the banner of Laddoo Cinema, and produced by a group of technicians and actors who had turned producers.

They included Atlanta Nagendra, Sharan, director Tharun Sudhir, cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, music director Arjun Janya, and editor  KM Prakash and art director, Mohan B Kere. The film was declared a blockbuster hit, and had a successful 100-day run at the box office.

The makers are now looking to take forward the Raambo series and make it a franchise. “We want to keep the Raambo series going with Sharan, and we will take it up once we get the right kind of script, which makes for a good comedy entertainer,” says director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who was the creative head of Raambo 2.

The film had Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead. Also a hit was its Chuttu Chuttu song featuring the two. The peppy track has been one of the most viewed Kannada video songs on various social media platforms. Raambo 2 had brought together a host of comedians and actors, with the cast comprising Chikkanna, Tabla Nani, Kuri Pratap, and Sadhu Kokila among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raambo 2 Sharan Tharun Sudhir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
Video
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp