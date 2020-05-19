We want to keep Raambo series going with Sharan: Tharun Sudhir

By Express News Service

May 18 marks two years of Raambo 2. The film starring Sharan bore the same title of the comedian’s 100th film and his first film as a lead hero. However, the comedy-thriller did not have any relevance to its Part 1. The film was directed by Anil Kumar under the banner of Laddoo Cinema, and produced by a group of technicians and actors who had turned producers.

They included Atlanta Nagendra, Sharan, director Tharun Sudhir, cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, music director Arjun Janya, and editor KM Prakash and art director, Mohan B Kere. The film was declared a blockbuster hit, and had a successful 100-day run at the box office.

The makers are now looking to take forward the Raambo series and make it a franchise. “We want to keep the Raambo series going with Sharan, and we will take it up once we get the right kind of script, which makes for a good comedy entertainer,” says director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who was the creative head of Raambo 2.

The film had Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead. Also a hit was its Chuttu Chuttu song featuring the two. The peppy track has been one of the most viewed Kannada video songs on various social media platforms. Raambo 2 had brought together a host of comedians and actors, with the cast comprising Chikkanna, Tabla Nani, Kuri Pratap, and Sadhu Kokila among others.