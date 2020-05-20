Home Entertainment Kannada

Chillum is big canvas, and I don’t want to let it go: Manu Ravichandran

... says Manu Ravichandran, who adds that the thriller will show him in a bad boy avatar, 
which will be a unique character to explore

Published: 20th May 2020

A still from Chillum

By Express News Service

Manu Ravichandran, who is looking forward to the release of Manu Kalyadi-directed Prarambha, is also waiting to resume shooting for Mugilpete, and also start work on Chillum this year. The project, directed by Chandrakala, went on floors in 2018, but was cut short after 10 days of shooting. However, things are looking bright and Manu is keen to take forward the film at any cost. “Chillum is an interesting subject and I don’t want to let it go. It is a hero’s film made on a big canvas, wherein I will be portrayed in a bad boy avatar. It will be a unique character that I would want to explore, and the makeover is interesting,” he says. 

Manu went through a rigorous regime to get the bulky look before he started the shooting. However, the filming did not continue as per the plan. “We shot for a week, but we felt the film needed more investment, and there was budget constraint. We didn’t want to compromise on the subject and decided to wait for a producer who can invest a little more in the project, which has finally come through. We have found a new producer with whom I have had a telephonic discussion. I will be meeting him soon, along with the director, and work out the dates for Chillum,” explains Manu, adding, “Chillum requires at least 120 days of the shooting schedule.” 

Manu Ravichandran has come across two interesting scripts with new directors. However, everything depends on Chillum for the other two projects to take off. “I have to dedicate 8-10 months for Chandrakala’s directorial, and be prepared not to sign any other film. Everything will be confirmed once I meet the producer,” says Manu. Chillum stars Priyanka Thimmesh in the female lead role. The director was also in talks with Nana Patekar  and Jagapati Babu to play a pivotal role, along with Suman Ranganath in the cast. 

The actor’s current priority is to complete Mugilpete. “This is a project being produced by my friend, and I am waiting to complete the shoot. Secondly, there is a lot of hype surrounding this film, especially with the title. Once I start with the promotions, I am confident of the film reaching another level,” he says.
 

