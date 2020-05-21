Home Entertainment Kannada

Dharamanna Kadur paints the town red with modified bike

Dharamanna, who made his debut with D Satya Prakash’s Rama Rama Re, has established himself as a comedian in the Kannada film industry.

Published: 21st May 2020

By Express News Service

A short promo showing Dharamanna Kadur on a modified bike has been garnering a lot of audience attention, and the actor reveals it is an introduction of the character in his upcoming film, I Am Pregnant. The film will also have the bike playing a prominent role. I Am Pregnant, directed by Sanjay NT and produced by Anitha Sanjay under tha banner Anu Cinemas, is a comedy entertainer. It features Benkipatna  actor Prathap Narayan in the lead role, along with Arpita as the heroine.

“I am paired opposite Chaitra Kotoor, who is also a part of the cast,” says Dharamanna, adding that the bike has a good placement in the film. “The bike is an altered Bajaj Chetak, which cost the production house `2 lakh,” he revealed.  The film is now in the post-production stage. I Am Pregnant has music composed by S Pradeep Varma, and cinematography by Pugul Pandiyan. The film also stars Priyanka, Sridhar and Mata Koppala. 

Dharamanna, who made his debut with D Satya Prakash’s Rama Rama Re, has established himself as a comedian in the Kannada film industry. The actor has a slew of films lined up for release, including the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, and Inspector Vikram featuring Prajwal Devaraj. He is currently working in Sakath, a film starring Ganesh that’s being directed by Suni.

