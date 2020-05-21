Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Mahesh Kumar resumes work for 'MadaGaja' with song recording

The Sriimurali-starrer action family entertainer, produced by Umapathy Srinivas, has music composed by Ravi Basrur

Published: 21st May 2020

A still from 'MadaGaja' film.

By Express News Service

MadaGaja director Mahesh Kumar is back at work. He is currently busy with the song recording with Ravi Basrur, who has come on board as the music director. The film, starring Sriimurali, is bankrolled by Umapathy Films. The action entertainer has Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead, and she is paired opposite the Roaring Star for the first time. “We are currently recording the songs for Madagaja. The film will consist of four songs, which will be mostly situational. Lyrics for two of the tracks have been written by Chethan Kumar, while the other two songs will be penned by Ravi Basrur and Kinnal Raj.

We are through with 25 per cent of the shoot, and the Varanasi schedule was completed just before the lockdown. The team is now waiting for the government to grant permission to resume the shoot. Our plan is chalked out, and we will begin the shooting in Mysuru, followed with Gundlupete, Hognekal and Bengaluru,” he says.

Team Madagaja also has Mufti cinematographer Naveen Kumar while Mohan B Kere is taking the responsibility of artworks. Meanwhile, the director has almost finalised the rest of the cast, which will also include two villains, played by actors who have a pan-India appeal. However, an official announcement will be made by the production house when they join the sets.

