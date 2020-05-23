Producer Shashidhar plans directorial debut

By Express News Service

Shashidhar KM, who made his foray into production with D/o Parvathamma under the banner of Disha Entertainers, is waiting to start shooting for their second venture, Veeram, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Rachita Ram. In the meantime, he has utilised the lockdown period to explore his hidden talent. Shashidhar has turned writer and aims to direct the story he has penned. “It deals with diabetes amongst youngsters, and how they lead their life.

It is a serious topic, which is yet to be explored in cinema. We will be presenting the subject with a humour quotient which evolves with a message,” says Shashidhar, adding that the experience of working in 15 serials and as an executive producer in a slew of projects will come in handy for his directorial debut.

Shashidhar has brought on board Guruprasad, who has written dialogues for films like Pushpaka Vimana, to work with him on the project. DOP, Lavith who was associated with Rama Rama Re will be taking care of cinematography for this film. “We are in the process of finalising the lead actors, and other artistes, the technical crew, and would want to launch the project alongside Veeram,” says Shashidhar.