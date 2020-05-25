Home Entertainment Kannada

'Srikrishna@gmail.com' to bring together Nagashekar and Krishna 

A romantic entertainer from the director of  Sanju Weds Geetha and Myna, the film produced by Sandesh Nagaraj will feature the Love Mocktail actor in the lead role

Published: 25th May 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:51 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Srikrishna@gmail.com -- this is the title of director Nagashekar’s next project in Kannada, and he looks to create a buzz right from the word go. Headlining the project, which is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, is Krishna of Love Mocktail fame. The actor is said to have been bowled over the one-liner from Nagashekar’s subject and immediately gave a green signal to the project.

The actor-director duo, coming together for the first time, make a unique combination. Nagashekar, who utilised the lockdown period to complete the script, is currently working on the music. An official announcement was made by the director on May 24.  “This is going to be a romantic entertainer, for which I have come up with a unique storyline which is different from my previous films. Krishna fits the character,” says Nagashekar. 

The film will see director Preetham Gubbi penning the dialogues. Cinematographer Satya Hegde, who has worked in most of Nagashekar’s projects, will join hands with the director yet again. Also joining this project will be music director Jassie Gift, who had previously composed the music for Sanju Weds Geetha and Myna, while the lyrics will be written by Kaviraj. The technical crew also consists of stunt director Ravi Varma, and dance choreographers Imran Sardhariya and Dhananjay. The art department will be taken care of by Arun Sagar. The film will have Saniya Sardhariya and Archana undertaking costume designing duties.

Nagashekar, who last directed Amar, also looks to make a mark in Tamil with November Mazhaiyil Naanum Avalum, which is being made under the banner of Nagashekar Movies and directed by him. He also plays the lead role in this film. The makers had completed 60 per cent of the shoot before the lockdown was started. After much thought, Nagashekar has decided to start shooting for Srikrishna@gmail.com when the government grants permission and he will simultaneously work on the Tamil film, depending on the COVID situation. 

Nagashekar keen to cast Radhika Kumaraswamy
With Krishna as the lead, the makers are currently in the process of finalising the heroine. Nagashekar is keen to cast Radhika Kumaraswamy in the role. “I have done my initial round of telephonic conversations. I will soon meet Radhika Kumaraswamy and discuss the script with her,” he says. The film will also include Dattanna, who will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Suhasini, Arun Sagar and Rangayana Raghu.

