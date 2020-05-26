Abishek to collaborate with director Suri for his second project?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abishek Ambareesh will collaborate with director Suri for his next —that’s the latest buzz doing the rounds in Sandalwood. The actor, who made his debut with Amar in May 2019, has since been waiting to sign up his next project. Though there have been reports of Abhishek teaming with a couple of directors, nothing has been officially confirmed from the actor’s end. Now it seems he has used the lockdown time to freeze the kind of subject he wanted to take up.

Speculations of Abishek

doing a film with Suri of Duniya fame have come to light, and the director and actor are said to have discussed a script. The two apparently also met recently, after the lockdown was eased, at Abishek’s residence. It looks like a project with Suri is going to be an exciting venture for Abishek, who has been looking forward to that big break. The son of Ambareesh and Sumalatha, both well-known actors of the south Indian film industry, is now following in his parent’s footsteps to solidify his acting career.

On the other hand, Suri, popularly known as Duniya Suri, is one of the most sought-after directors in Sandalwood. He is best known for coming up with subjects that have a raw appeal. Having delivered a blockbuster with his first film, Duniya, starring Vijay, the director has worked with stars like Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar, making films such as Jackie, Anna Bond, Kaddipudi, Doddmane Huduga and Tagaru. He has also given a break to many new talents.

The Kendasampige director’s last venture was Popcorn Monkey Tiger. It starred Dhananjay in the lead role, The actor came into the limelight as Daali with Tagaru starring Shivarajkumar , in which he was featured in the role of an antagonist for the first time. Suri also has in the pipeline Kaage Bangara, starring Prashanth Siddi and Poornachandra Mysore, which is in the making. Since he is known for giving a realistic treatment to his movies, it will be interesting to know the kind of subject he has sketched for Abishek.