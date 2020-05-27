Rachita Ram to headline Lilly, confirms Vijay Gowda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rachita Ram will be the face of Lilly, confirms director Vijay S Gowda, who is all set to make his debut with a psychological mystery thriller. The makers were keen to cast the Bulbul heroine to play the titular role, and have succeeded in bringing her on board. Lilly is being jointly produced by Nagaraj and Subramani under the banners Raj’s Films and Boun Films. According to Vijay, who has written by story, screenplay, and script, Rachita was instantly attracted to the film’s title, which she said was catchy, and she was equally excited when she listened to the narration and the concept.

“She also felt that the subject, which throws light on the social issues related to the young generation and the topics of child negligence and the effect of technology on kids, has never been attempted before,” says the director. Rachita plays Dr. Maahi, an NRI psychologist. She says it will be an interesting role to play, and adds that this will be her official debut in a woman-centric film. Meanwhile, the makers have finalised on the shooting locations.

They are also coming up with a set, which will be created by art director Sathish. Rachita, who is now looking forward to the release of 100, has a couple of songs to shoot for Prem’s Ek Love Ya. The actor also has Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Veeram, besides Daali with Dhananjay, April and a Telugu projectlined up for shooting. “We are working on the schedule and plan to shoot it at one stretch. Dates are being worked out,” says Vijay.

The crew of Lilly includes cinematographer William David of Rangitaranga fame and editor Srikanth Shroff, who has worked in Godhi Banna Sadarana Myakattu and Birbal. The film has Veeresh S Gowda making his debut as a music director.