Yuvarajkumar to headline historical period drama, Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava

By Express News Service

Yuvarajkumar, yet another actor from the Rajkumar family, is set for a big Sandalwood debut with the film, Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. An official announcement of the title along with the release of the launchvideo took place on Nov. 1, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Yuvarajkumar

The event was a star-studded affair, with the entire Rajkumar family, including Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and Puneeth Rajkumar, present on the occasion, along with Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, among others.

The film is directed by Puneeth Rudranag, and the trailer hints at a historical period drama, and gives a glimpse of the characterisation as well as the skills displayed by Yuvarajkumar in the role, for which he has trained. The debutant actor, who has pursued an acting course in Mumbai, apparently underwent a short training by Chetan D’Souza who runs Chaos Faktory, particularly for the launch video.

The director had earlier said that he is decoding 400-year-old history for Yuva rajkumar’s launch film, and the script work is halfway through. “We will complete writing the script of the film in a month. Since it is a historical drama, we will need at least six months for the preparation work.

If all goes as per plan, we will start the project from April or May, 2021,” he says.While the production details of Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava will be revealed closer to the film’s muhurath, the team has also the major technicians, and will have KGF music director Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Sanketh Mys working on the project.