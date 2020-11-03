Dhananjay-starrer 'Rathnan Prapancha' to go on floors on November 9

By Express News Service

A still from Rathnan Prapancha

Dhananjay-starrer Rathnan Prapancha, KRG Studios’s first production venture, will go on floors on Nov. 9. The film, directed by Rohit Padaki, will be the first collaboration of the actor and the director for a commercial entertainer. It will be jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj.

The makers, who have finalised the shooting locations, will begin the first schedule in Mysuru, followed by Haveri. They plan to wrap up the shooting in Kashmir. Dhananjay, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood currently, has completed shooting three projects -- a film directed by Jai Sankar, S Ravindranath’s next project, and Badavarascal.

He will next be joining the sets of Rathnan Prapancha. Rohit Padaki, who has come up with a comedy-drama that blends humour with emotions, has cast Dhananjay in the role of a common man. The film also features Reba Monica John as the female lead. For the actor, who is making her Kannada cinema debut in Rishi-starrer Sakalakala Vallabha, this will be her second outing.

Apart from the lead actors, the production house has brought on board senior actor Umashree, who is back on the silver screen after five years. She will be seen in the role of a middle-class mother. The film has music by Ajaneesh B Lokanath and cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvalli, while editing will be handled by Deepu S Kumar. Rathnan Prapancha will also feature Pramod of Premiere Padmini fame in a major role.