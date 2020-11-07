Home Entertainment Kannada

Bobby Simha marks his Kannada debut with Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie

The actor will be playing the pivotal role of a farmhouse owner in the comedy drama adventure directed by Krianraj that also features two labradors

Published: 07th November 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bobby Simha will be seen in the pivotal role of a farmhouse owner, and according to the director, he will come in a crticial stage in the protagonist’s (Rakshit Shetty) journey.

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

777 Charlie has a new addition to its cast — Bobby Simha. The National award-winning actor, who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema, will be making his Kannada debut with the comedy-drama adventure directed by Kiranraj K.

Bobby Simha will be seen in the pivotal role of a farmhouse owner, and according to the director, he will come in a crticial stage in the protagonist’s (Rakshit Shetty) journey. A still shared by the director shows Bobby Simha with lead actor Rakshit Shetty and two labrador dogs.

Kiranraj, who is excited to have Bobby Simha part of the project, says, “I was looking for an actor, who has made his presence felt in different languages, and Bobby Simha was the perfect fit for the role. Rakshit made it possible. Bobby was thrilled with the narration and his character and agreed to be part of the film.”

The team has completed shooting with Bobby Simha, who is said to have participated in a one-week schedule that recently took place in Kodaikanal. “I had a certain idea while sketching this character, and Bobby Simha has surpassed my expectation with his performance,” says Kiran.

The film,  presented by Pushkar Films, is produced by JS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios. With dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh, the film marks the directorial debut of Kiranraj.While Nobin Paul is composing the music, Aravind Kashyap has handled the cinematography. 777 Charlie also features Raj B Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri in the cast.

