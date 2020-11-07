Mansore’s ACT -1978 to see multiplex release on November 20

By Express News Service

Director Mansore’s (Manjunatha Somashekara Reddy) ACT-1978 will be the first film to hit theatres under the new pandemic norms.

This comes after a series of re-releases after the government permitted theatres to re-open on October 16.

The national award-winning director who had earlier said he would release his film post Deepavali, has fixed the date for November 20.

The director and cinematographer took to various media platforms to make the announcement of the release date.

The director also attached a short note explaining the hardwork of hundreds of people behind the making of the film. In a way, his movie will become a ray of hope or others in the fraternity who have been affected by the pandemic. “The success of the film which is at the hands of audiences will solve many uncertain, which has been surrounding since the lockdown (sic),” he said.

The social thriller, which has received a U certificate, will be distributed by KRG Studios and will screen at various multiplexes across Karnataka. The makers have created a hype for the film through the poster — featuring protagonist played by Yajna Shetty, and trailer — released on PRK YouTube channel. This has not only has created a stir but has raised further expectations for the film which comes from the writer and director of films like Harivu and Nathicharami.

The film, which has just one theme song, has background music scored by Rahul Shivashankar, and Ronada Bakkesh for which lyrics have been written by Jayanth Kaikini. Apart from Yajna Shetty, Act 1978 will also feature 28 artistes, including Pramod Shetty, B Suresha, Shruthi, and Achyuth Kumar.