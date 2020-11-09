Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva becomes third heroine to take up Ganesh's Tribble Riding

The film, directed by Mahesh Gowda, will also feature Megha Shetty and Rachana Inder opposite the
Golden Star

Published: 09th November 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 01:23 PM

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

After Megha Shetty and Rachana Inder, Aditi Prabhudeva will be the third heroine to join Ganesh’s Tribble Riding. The comedy family entertainer directed by Mahesh Gowda will have the Old Monk heroine sharing screen space with the Golden Star for the first time.

She will be joining the sets at Chikkamagaluru from Monday. With Tribble Riding as the title, the director had hinted at signing up three heroines, and has brought in a fresh pairing opposite Ganesh.

Ganesh

While this film marks the debut of television artiste, Megha Shetty, it will be the third outing for Rachna Inder, after Love Mocktail and Harikathe Alla Girikathe.

Aditi Prabhudeva is currently one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, this will be yet another interesting project in her kitty. This is the first film that Ganesh began shooting post the lockdown, and it is currently in its second schedule.

Its songs have been composed by Sai Karthik, and lyrics of various tracks have been written by Jayanth Kaikini, Nagendra Prasad, and Chethan Kumar, while director Mahesh has penned one song himself.

Cinematography is being handled by Jai Anand. Apart from Ganesh and the three leading ladies, the cast also comprises Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap and Ravi Shankar Gowda. Tribble Riding is the local pronunciation of ‘triple riding’ and the movie will have elements of comedy, love, action, suspense and thrill.

