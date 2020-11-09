Home Entertainment Kannada

Sugar Factory to have Sonal Monteiro on board

The romantic comedy directed by Deepak Aras will feature three heroines paired opposite actor Krishna

Published: 09th November 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Monteiro

Sonal Monteiro

By Express News Service

A Sugar Factory, which brings together director Deepak Aras and actor Krishna for a comedy entertainer will feature three female leads, and the first to come on board will be Sonal Monteiro.

The Panchatantra heroine, who is part of Darshan starrer Roberrt directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and the actor who is currently committed to Shamb o Shiva Shankar, she now signs Sugar Factory.

Krishna, face of Sugar Factory had revealed that the title is drawn from the name of a pub in the film and director Deepak Aras has come up with a unique script filled with humour. SugarFactory is produced by Girish Runder the banner Balamani Productions.

Director Deepak Aras, who has written the story has dialogues written by director Chethan Kumar. The makers, which plans to take the film on floors from January will begin the first schedule in Bengaluru, and will later head to Mysuru, Goa and also plans to go abroad.

The team, who is on hunt for the other two heroines and rest of the cast has finalised Kabir Rafi and Santhosh Rai Pathaje to score the music and cinematography respectively.

