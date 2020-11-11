2020 has been kind to me: Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rachita Ram is unstoppable. One of the few Sandalwood actors who got to sign a series of projects during the pandemic period, she has also made her presence felt on the small-screen. The judge of the reality comedy show, Majaa Bharatha, has a dozen films lined up either for release or shooting and in the midst of all this, she has now bagged yet another film, which will have her collaborating with Malayalam directors Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius.

The project will be the second venture made under the banner of Friday Films, a production house of director Lohith H, in association with Silver Train International.

The actor recently took to social media to make this announcement, and her post said, "Life is so colourful. I always get a reason to smile in form of a beautiful and thrilling script. Now am sure this will lead to many sleepless nights. Very excited to be part of this exciting and talented team (sic)."

Speaking to CE, Rachita mentioned that the storyline drew her to the movie. "The journey of the heroine goes along with that of the father, and it's a role I can closely connect with. Secondly, the character is very challenging, and demands performance."

She added, "It will be a first-time experience for me to be working with two directors helming a project, and they are from the Malayalam industry. They are really passionate about their work. I will be able to share a little more about news when I begin shooting for the project next month."

On the pandemic which has brought the whole world to a standstill, the actor says that 2020 was kind to her. "The lockdown did not stop me from listening to scripts, and choosing the best of the lot. To my surprise, out of the filmmakers who approached me, many came with some fantastic scripts, which I couldn't reject. I discussed with all the directors my love for each film, and making sure I will go ahead with a planned schedule," she said.

The actor is looking forward next to the release of 100 directed by Ramesh Aravind, followed by Prem's Ek Love Ya. Post lockdown, she has completed the shooting of the pending portions of her Telugu debut Super Machi, and she followed it with the shooting of S Ravindranath's Monsoon Raaga starring Dhananjay and produced by Vikyath.

She also has in her bag Vijay S Gowda's directorial, Lilly, April directed by Satya Rayala, Veeram starring Prajwal Devaraj, Matinee in which she is paired opposite Sathish Ninasam and Pankaja Kasturi, directed by RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra. "The next year will be a packed one for me. I look forward to entertaining the audience playing a variety of subjects, and roles," she said.