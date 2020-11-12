Choreographer-actor Sundar Mugur to play major role in Niranjan’s Superstar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Superstar will be Niranjan Sudhindra’s debut film as a hero, and director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu is making sure that he brings the best cast on board. The makers have now managed to bring in well-known dance choreographer and senior actor, Sundar Mugur, to play a major role. The director had, in fact, sketched this particular character keeping in mind Sundar Mugur, the father of actor-director Prabhudheva, and he was successful in getting the 82-year-old artiste’s nod. He will be joining the team when they begin the next shooting schedule in December.

Niranjan Sudhindra

As the title suggests, the film will see Niranjan playing a top dancer who later becomes a superstar in his field. The first teaser was released on Aug. 20, and it created a lot of hype and expectation about the newcomer and the film. About 20 percent of the shoot has been completed, and the makers are currently in the process of finalising the heroine and a few other actors.

Ramesh, who has written the story and screenplay, is also producing the film under the banner, RVB Cinemas, in association with Mylari Productions. Superstar will have music by Raghavendra V, and cinematography by Yogi.